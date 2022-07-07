Home News Homicide, Crime Scene detectives investigating death near Pembroke NewsTop Stories Homicide, Crime Scene detectives investigating death near Pembroke Staff report - July 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Staff report PEMBROKE — Homicide and Crime Scene detectives were on the scene of a death investigation Thursday morning off of Locklear Road near Pembroke, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed. The Robesonian will update information as the investigation continues. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ETI CEO seeks funding, support for 3D house printing technology USS North Carolina submarine conducts change of command Crime report View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 89.2 ° F 89.6 ° 84.3 ° 66 % 1.3mph 0 % Fri 97 ° Sat 94 ° Sun 76 ° Mon 87 ° Tue 78 ° Editor's Picks USS North Carolina submarine conducts change of command Homicide, Crime Scene detectives investigating death near Pembroke Shooting confirmed near Rowland Rowland man charged with first-degree murder New playground equipment coming soon to PSRC elementary schools Load more