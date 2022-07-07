LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County recently welcomed a familiar face to its chief communications officer role.

Robeson County native Jessica Horne took the reins of the Communications office on July 1, after serving her last day as a news reporter at The Robesonian on June 29. Horne served as a reporter who covered general news, crime and local government for three years.

She replaces Gordon Burnette who served his last day in the position on June 23. Burnette, who served in the role for nearly three years, now works as chief communications officer for the Brunswick County School District as of June 27.

“Dr. Burnette did an outstanding job of communicating the ongoing work of the PSRC,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“It is my hope that Jessica’s transition will be smooth and she will continue the critical work of communication for the PSRC. She is an outstanding writer as evidenced by her work at The Robesonian. I am thankful and excited that she is a member of our team,” Williamson said.

In 2019, Horne graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communication with focus areas in Journalism and Public Relations.

Horne, who hails from Orrum, said she saw the position as an opportunity to continue her service to Robeson County through the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“I am very excited to continue serving my county in this new role,” Horne said. “Robeson County has so much innovation and promise yet to be unlocked. The county’s greatest catalyst for change and hope for a better future can be found within the children served by the public school district.”

As the school district’s chief communications officer, Horne will share information from the school district with the public and work with various stakeholders to communicate district goals, plans, services and operations.

Horne’s goals include sharing more happenings within local schools via social media. She also plans to work with various organizations and stakeholders to strengthen programs and enhance communication within the school district and among its stakeholders.

“Our children will grow up to become leaders who will effect change and impact the lives of many for generations to come,” Horne said.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve them, their families and to share all the ways PSRC is working to provide our students with resources and educational opportunities to help them grow into our leaders of tomorrow,” Horne said.

Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services, said Horne is a welcomed addition to the team.

“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Jessica into service within the Public Schools of Robeson County school district. Our motto is ‘One team, one goal’ and we feel that she can bring even more innovative ideas to the table to further our mission to serve students in our school district,” Locklear said.

Horne can be reached by email at jessica.horne@robeson.k12.nc.us or by calling 910-671-6000.