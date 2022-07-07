The Lumberton Police Department received report this week of break-ins in these areas:

Farmbrook Drive, Lumberton; Cherokee Street, Lumberton and Lambeth Street, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported in these areas Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rebecca Drive, Pembroke; Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke; N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Macon Street, Lumberton; and Alford Farms Road, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in these areas:

Mule Road, Red Springs; Melinda Road, Pembroke; Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; Oneida Street, Pembroke; Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; and McQueen Road, Red Springs.

Someone reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen on O’Quinn Road in Maxton.

Someone reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a motor vehicle was stolen on Cattle Road in Maxton.