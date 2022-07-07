LUMBERTON — A celebratory event will take place Tuesday as the “first light” images from NASA’s Webb Space Telescope are released.

The free event is planned for the Exploration Station at 104 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

However, the fun family event begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, as a guest panel of astronomers will remotely lead a discussion about the significance of the first light image.

After the discussion, a family-friendly, hands-on activity focused on astronomy will take place, and visitors will be invited to view the moon through a telescope.

The event is the result of a partnership between the Robeson Planetarium, Robeson County Partnership for Children, the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College High School and Robeson Community College.

For more information, contact Ken Brandt, Robeson Planetarium director, via email at [email protected] or phone at 910-309-8195.