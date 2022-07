Heather Nicole Strickland sent in the photo titled “Summer Fun at School.”

Heather Strickland showed her patriotism during the July Fourth holiday with this image that she titled “Merica.”

Amanda Smith shared a photo of the Lumberton Dixie Darlings 8u Softball Team receiving the team trophy after winning the District 6 Tournament in Pembroke on June 19.

Sandra Lopez Greenfield shared this image of La Piedra del Peñol in Guatapé-Antioquia, Colombia. “The indigenous Tahamí used to worship this natural rock with 675 steps to climb up. I did it and it was amazing,” she said.

Editor’s Note: The Robesonian is looking for your photos. We’d love to run pictures of people in our community enjoying our community.

For instance, if you have pictures from you summer vacation, upload them at https://www.robesonian.com/community-photo-gallery#/ .

You can also click on the QR Code on this page.

Make sure to give us information about the photos including names, dates and places. Look for CommunityPhotos each Saturday.