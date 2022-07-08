Arya Stark is available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. The young female cat is pet- and kid-friendly. She also is described as being a “cuddle bug,” loving to be held. The cat is up-to-date on vaccinations and is due to be spayed. Her adoption fee is $50. Call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. An application can also be found at www.robesoncountyhumanesociety.org.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society