LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, the Robeson Community College board of trustees and three other governing boards are set to meet next week.

RCC board of trustees

The RCC board of trustees meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Student Center, Building 13, on the campus in Lumberton. Included on the agenda are the swearing in of trustees Kyle Chavis, Virgil Hutchinson and Audrey Hunt and the election of the board’s officers: chairperson, vice chair and secretary.

PSRC Board of Education

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Central Office located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. The meeting can be accessed via YouTube at https://youtu.be/r6QENZUXorY.

Agenda items include the election of chairman and vice chairman; NCHSAA Principal of the Year; Lumberton FFA Chapter National Award; Southeastern Charter School athletics request; 2022-2023 PSRC Testing Calendar; financial report; budget amendments for 2021-2022; Certified/Classified Personnel; legal issues and closed session minutes.

Public comments can be made online at https://forms.gle/vw5kQhPhCf1hfdGJA.

Rowland Board of Commissioners

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

Lumberton City Council

The Lumberton City Council members will convene Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the third floor of City Hall. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Social distancing rules will be in place. Masks are preferred but not required for attendees.

For more information, call City Hall at 910-671-3800.

St. Pauls commissioners

The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a regular meeting 7 p.m. Thursday in the commissioners’ meeting room in Town Hall, located at 210 W. Blue St.