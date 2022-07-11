LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s recovery in enrollment from the 2020-21 semester exceeded the state’s overall average, the college’s trustees learned on Monday.

Across the North Carolina Community Colleges System, each school saw a significant drop in full-time enrolled students due to the pandemic during the 2020-21 semester. The following year, RCC’s overall FTE rebounded by 17% far exceeding the state’s 2% rebound.

Trustees also learned that the Continuing Education department also exceeded FTE goals for the 2021-22 semester. The department projected a final FTE count of 922.30. The final totaled 1,215.6 FTE, resulting in increased revenue of $1.32 million from the previous semester, according to Eric Freeman, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education, and Institutional Services at RCC.

“We have really dug ourselves out really dug ourselves out of that hole … Folkes those are really good numbers,” RCC President Melissa Singler said.

DOT project

In other business, trustees approved the selling of a total of .20 acres of land or $29,985 to the N.C. Department of Transportation pending approval from the state Board f Community College. About 0.11 acres of the land will be used for a permanent easement and another .19 acres will be used for a temporary easement. Board Attorney Joshua Malcolm said the project was part of NCDOT’s plan to widen Interstate 95.

Oath of Office

RCC Executive Assistant to the President and Board of Trustees Courtney Jacobs administered the Oath of Office to trustees Kyle Chavis, Audrey Hunt and Virgil Hutchinson. Chavis is an appointee of Gov. Cooper. Hutchinson is an appointee of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County and Hunt was appointed by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

The trustees also voted to reelect Shirley Stockton as the board’s chairperson, Kyle Chavis as vice-chair and Melissa Singler as secretary.

Program ending

The trustees voted to terminate the Office Administration curriculum. The reason for the action was that there had been no enrollment for two consecutive years and no expressed interest. The college will continue offering office administration-related courses under the existing Business Administration or Medical Office Administration programs.

Other business

— Trustees learned that the state budget signed Monday Gov. Roy Cooper includes an additional 1% raise for college employees. Singler said the raise was one of the requests made by the community college system, which the RCC supported.

— The trustees approved adopting an incentive giving employees who are fully vaccinated, including the booster shot, by Aug. 31 a personal leave day.

—With the adoption of the state budget, Tami George, RCC vice president of Finance and chief financial officer, told trustees the budget for the college should be ready for approval by the next meeting. Until then, the college will continue to work under an interim budget.

