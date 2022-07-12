Official count up even as at-home tests increase

LUMBERTON — The trend of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County continued during the last week with an 18.7% increase — and that’s just the cases known to health officials.

The county’s official case count increased for the 11th week out of the last 14, even with most of the individuals who have contracted the virus now simply testing at home.

“Estimates now place the total number of positive cases as seven times the number reported due to the vast majority of testing being done by self home testing,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “Variants (BA.4 and BA.5) are now the most common versions in the United States. Symptoms are much milder and severe hospitalizations are far less common.”

There were 449 new confirmed virus cases in Robeson County between July 5 and Monday, up from 378 from June 28 to July 4. This brings the county’s official case count to 46,604 since the pandemic began.

No virus-related deaths were reported in the county for the third consecutive week; Robeson County has had just three virus-related deaths since late March. The county’s total pandemic death toll is 545.

The BA.4 and BA.5 variants have overtaken previous strains of the virus as the predominant variant being contracted nationwide.

“Vaccines and previous infections do not have much impact on these variants, thus the booster proposed for the fall will contain some preventive measures against these strains,” Smith said. “Limiting attendance at group indoor assemblies, masking and distancing remain excellent preventive measure.”

Robeson County has returned to the “yellow” category, for moderate transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map; the county had recently been categorized as “green,” for low transmission, for the first time in months, before moving back to yellow in the last week. Locally, Scotland and Columbus counties remain in the green category, Smith said. Case counts and hospital admissions have risen statewide.

After vaccinations were allowed for children aged 6 months to 4 years in recent weeks, the national vaccination rate for that population is at 2%; Robeson County, Smith said, is at less than 1%.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ most recent report last Wednesday, 61,914 individuals have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination in Robeson County, accounting for 47% of the population; 56,048, or 43%, have received a second dose and 24,439, or 19%, have been given at booster shot.