The Gerald Johnson Historical Marker stands with a small collection of other historical markers on the southern edge of Wagram. Find an interactive map of historical markers in the greater Robeson County area at https://bit.ly/RobesonCountyHistoricalMarkers .

HISTORICAL SPOTLIGHT

Gerald White Johnson, noted journalist and author, was born just across the northern Robeson County border in Riverton.

A veteran of World War I, Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 1917 to 1919 with the American Expeditionary Force in France.

At age 20 he began a career in journalism after establishing the Thomasville Davidsonian, according to an essay published by the State Library of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

In 1924, Johnson began teaching journalism at The University of North Carolina. He later worked as an editorial writer with the Baltimore Evening Sun and Baltimore sun from 1926 to 1943, establishing himself as “patriotic, optimistic, a humanist and a liberal,” according to the New York Times in 1980.

“Johnson’s knowledge of the Bible and mythology, as well as his phenomenal memory, were legendary,” the NC Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources.

According to the essay, Johnson published books on a regular basis. “Biographies, essays, histories, commentaries on the American scene, novels — thought provoking all — were written by a man described in an editorial in the Greensboro Daily News of 25 Mar. 1980 as ‘a stirrer-upper, a writer who looked beyond his own time, a progressive voice in an often conservative wilderness.’

“My books are pure journalism, not historiography,” Johnson wrote in a letter written in 1948. “The historian writes authoritatively, for posterity; the journalist writes speculatively, for today. You will find in any of my books that the net result is not an affirmation, but a question, to wit, what significance has this man for us today? I try to give my answer, but it is speculative, not authoritative. It is merely the best guess I can make on the basis of the generally accepted facts.”

In his obituary in the March 23, 1980 Baltimore Sun, Johnson is described as “a man who never seemed flustered or hurried. He was almost always seen with his cigar or pipe. As he aged and grew increasingly deaf, a hearing aid became indispensable. White-haired and with a white mustache, the writer, who was not a large man, looked frail in his later years, but his ideas remained as robust as ever.”

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: The July 17, 1922 Robesonian reported the following story by Lee Pridgen: “Pembroke is still on the map and intends to stay there. We have had many hard things confronting us, to delay our progress as a town and community, but at last we are climbing. In the past 3 months there have been 4 new houses erected on church street and the foundation laid for 2 more, hoping to be completed in about 3 weeks.”

50 Years Ago: On the July 16, 1972, The Robesonian reported that the “Government O.K.’s BFG-Converse Deal. The federal government announced today it had issued conditional approval to a business deal which would allow the Converse Rubber Co., to lease the Lumberton plant of the B.F. Goodrich Footwear Co. The BFG-Converse deal, which was originally announced May 14, will see Converse leasing the plant for a 12-year period and “continuing to keep the plant running at full employment.”

25 Years Ago: The July 19, 1997 Robesonian reported on a Robeson County School Board issue related to the “Exceptional Children’s Program.” Charles Graham, director of the program said, “We have to serve these students. If we don’t, we’re opening ourselves up to a class-action lawsuit. We are responsible for providing instruction to children with exceptional needs.”

Five Years Ago: According to a story in the July 20, 2017 Robesonian, “Robeson County officials are eyeing a countywide occupancy tax on hotels and other facilities that provide lodging as a way to find money to benefit the county.

One Year Ago: A story in the July 21 Robesonian reported that “Robeson County paramedics and residents can feel a little safer Wednesday, the day some county EMS personnel donned body cameras in an effort to protect paramedics from assault and to provide the best care to patients.”

The Our History feature is compiled by Executive Edtor David Kennard. Contact him at [email protected]