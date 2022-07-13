PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke expects to see an uptick in applications as free tuition payments — up to $1,000 — are offered to all new incoming freshmen.

Financial Aid and Undergraduate Admissions offices offer free payments — $500 per term for fall 2022 and spring 2023 — for incoming undergraduate freshmen. Admission applications must be received by Aug. 5, and students must be enrolled for fall to qualify.

“One of the major concerns for potential students is cost and how they are going to pay for college,” said Tim Sampson, director of Financial Aid. “As a university, we want to make college affordable. In addition to being an NC Promise campus, which reduces in-state undergraduate tuition to $500 per semester, we offer these free payments to ensure everyone who wants to attend college has that opportunity.”

The payments are made possible from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which the university received as part of the CARES Act.

“At this time, we are targeting incoming freshmen out of high school or who are coming to college for the first time, Sampson said. “At UNCP, most of our students are first-generation college students, so this is another opportunity to assist those who may be less knowledgeable about navigating the resources available to them.”

The tuition payments will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call 910.521.6255 or email [email protected]