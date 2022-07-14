LUMBERTON — A Maxton man was arrested Wednesday and charged with shooting three people this past weekend.

Justin Ray Porter, 34, of Maxton is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Porter was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $4,750,000 secured bond.

The arrest occurred during the execution of a search warrant by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The shootings occurred at a residence, located in the 200 block of Albert Road, Pembroke on July 10.

Dakota Cummings, 31, of Pembroke was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is listed in critical condition. Caleb Jacobs, 29, of Maxton and Travis Locklear, 35, of Pembroke were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.