A forecast of heavy rains and possible flooding has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Robeson and nearby counties through Thursday afternoon.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina where scattered showers could bring periods of heavy rain, which may lead to minor flooding, NWS forecasters said Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters said a chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected with mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 88 on Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch is expected with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight is expected to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts forecasted between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday will lead off the weekend with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms possible. The high Friday is expected to be near 85. Friday night showers and thunderstorms are expected before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m.

The low is expected to be around 71 degrees.

Forecasters are calling for more showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly after 3 p.m. The high should be near 86 under partly cloudy skies. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 9 p.m. with the chance of precipitation of 70%. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday will bring much of the same pattern win 50% chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.