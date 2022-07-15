PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina cut the ribbon Thursday on its Dreamcatcher housing development in the Union Chapel community near Pembroke.

The community, at 27 Recovery Lane in Pembroke within the District 8 tribal territory, includes 15 single-family homes and will be available to Lumbee Tribal members who are in need of affordable housing.

“We have a sizable waiting list,” said Lumbee Tribal Councilman Corbin Eddings, District 8. “This community is not going to fix all of the housing needs that are in District 8 and Burnt Swamp Community but what it does do, it shows the community and the people that the tribal government is committed to providing safe and affordable houses.”

Each home is about 1,250 square feet in size, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and covered parking areas.

The new community is the first of three to be developed throughout the tribal territories. Ground broke in 2020 for 23 homes in the Rayham Community in District 7. Another 12 homes will be constructed in Pembroke behind the Tribal Complex, bringing the total to 50 homes.

Tribal Chairman John Lowery said that this housing project was set into motion prior to his administration.

“But the fact is, we’re carrying on. We’re getting this stuff done,” Lowery said. “We’re already looking at five additional projects that we’re going to be doing throughout the territory.”

The $10 million Dreamcatcher Project is funded by a $6 million U.S. Department of Housing and Development Title 6 loan, $585,000 from the Golden LEAF Foundation and $3.5 million from HUD’s Native American Housing and Self-Determination Act.

“We are building communities,” Lowery said. “We are building communities for our people. There is a need for our people.”