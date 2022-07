Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery, Tammy Maynor and Danielle McLean recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers and White House officials about a number of items related to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The Lumbee delegation met with a host of lawmakers, including U.S. Representatives G.K. Butterfield, D-Dist. 1 N.C., and David Rouzer, R-7th Dist. NC; as well as U.S. Senators Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.