MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday has been postponed.

The meeting has been rescheduled to occur at 7 p.m. July 26, according to the Maxton town clerk. The meeting will be held at the Maxton Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

Items on the agenda include audit preparation, ABC Board and Recreation Committee applications, and American rescue Plan Act policies and resolutions.