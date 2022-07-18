The Lumberton Softball Association’s Angels Division team received honorary pins Monday from the Robeson County Board of Commissioners for winning the Dixie Softball State Tournament held in Carthage. The team will advance to compete in the Dixie Softball World Series July 29-Aug. 4 in Alexandria, Louisiana.

LUMBERTON — The coaches for the Lumberton Softball Association’s Angels Division team sought the Robeson County Commissioners’ support Monday in funding expenses that may accumulate while traveling to Alexandria, Louisiana to compete in the Dixie Softball World Series July 29-Aug. 4.

The 10 and under team earned the honor of competing in the tournament after winning the Dixie Softball State Tournament held in Carthage last week. Each teammate was honored with an honorary Robeson County pin.

“I couldn’t ask for a better experience with these girls,” head coach Chris Conner told the commissioners Monday.

Commissioners Wixie Stephens said that the commissioners will determine the amount to be donated and a check should be written at a later time.

“We’re going to find you some money… We like supporting women in our county,” Stephens said.

Public hearings

Also Monday, the commissioners approved the issuing of a conditional use permit to Gradient PLLC. The Fayetteville-based that specializes in land sustainability innovation sought the permit to allow for the establishment of a mining excavation of sand in a Residential Agricultural District. The property is located on a 15-acre tract of land in the Parkton township. A representative for the company said a conditional permit is required before the company applies for a permit from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

A conditional use permit was also approved by commissioners to allow Luis Mendez to establish an auto mechanic, body shop and used-car dealership in a Residential Agricultural District in the Lumber Bridge township. The business will operate on a 40-acre tract of land. Commissioner Lance Herndon asked that the owners be sure to remove the excess of cars on the property left by the previous owner

Appointments

Commissioners voted to reappoint Lance Herndon to the Social Services Board.

The commissioners also accepted the nominations for the appointments of Leroy Rising and Elbert Gibson to the Transportation Advisory Committee. Caroline Sumpter was also appointed as an alternate.

Commissioners vowed to bring candidates to fill five vacant seats on the Transportation Coordinating Committee.

Commissioners approved a consent agenda that included:

— A resolution authorizing the sale of a permanent gas and construction easement along Legend Road and Rim Road.

— A resolution to accept a Strategic Buyout Program Properties.

— A resolution authorizing the sale of land to the N.C. Department of Transportation for improvements to the intersection at Fifth and Water Streets in Lumberton.

— Approval of surplus items for the Department of Social Services.

— A resolution honoring Gladys Brewington.

— A resolution honoring Bobby Dean Locklear.

— Approved a surplus of items for the Information Technology Department.

— Approved Community Development Funds.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] o 910-416-5865.