LUMBERTON — The Lumber River United Way oversaw the disbursement of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to nonprofit organizations.

The $1.9 trillion ARP Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Over two years, the Robeson County government is expected to receive approximately $25 million of the funding. Of that, $1 million was to be awarded to nonprofits with the assistance of the Lumber River United Way.

“Nonprofits receiving American Rescue Plan Act funding provided by Robeson County government will have a broad and lasting impact across all communities”, said LRUW executive director Tate Johnson, “Awarded funds will benefit children, elders, persons with disabilities, animals and the arts.”

The funds are intended to provide a much-needed boost to nonprofits that experienced a turbulent two years, during which the need in the community outpaced donations. In-person fundraising opportunities were also limited due to health precautions.

Awarded funds range from $10,000 to $75,000. Lumber River United Way volunteers oversaw the application process, panel interviews, and distribution of the funds.

The ARPA volunteer committee was made up of the following individuals: Zach Green, Kayser Roth; Dencie Lambdin, community leader; Austin Locklear, Glen-Flora; Wixie Stephens, chair of the Robeson County Commissioners; Johnny Robertson, John’s Fuel Service; David Ruth, pastor of Lumberton Presbyterian Church; Tomeika Munn, LRUW director of Community Impact; and Candace Harke, Legal Aid of NC.

Agencies awarded

— Arrested Potential: Awarded $21,000 for school tutoring and a computer lab at Turner Terrace Public Housing Development.

— Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America: Awarded $15,000 for recruitment of boys and girls throughout Robeson Couty, scholarships and camp fees.

— Carolina Cancer Foundation: Awarded $25,000 for the purchase of wigs, prosthesis and cover medical co-pays for cancer patients.

— Carolina Civic Center: Awarded $50,000 tp compensate the foundation for ticketing, concession, sponsor and rental revenues that were lost during the shutdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Communities in Schools: Awarded $37,500 for middle school counselors at Lumberton Junior High and Red Springs Middle.

— Community Comes First: Awarded $20,000 for the installation of ramps throughout Robeson County.

— Connect Community: Awarded $50,000 for the Girl’s T.R.A.I.N.I.N.G Camp.

— Friends of Main Street Lumberton: Awarded $29,000 for the construction of a Downtown Lumberton pocket park.

— Lumbee Land Development: Awarded $30,000 for Cultural Center Wellness Program basketball and volleyball courts.

— Lumber River United Way: Awarded $60,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

— Lumberton Christian Care Center: Awarded $50,000 for food, vehicle supplies, kitchen supplies, shelter supplies and equipment repair.

— Pembroke Rescue Squad: Awarded $50,000 for kitchen and personal protective equipment.

— Purple Door Productions: Awarded $32,500 for facility repairs, upgrade lighting and equipment, storage upgrades.

— Robeson Community College Foundation: Awarded $50,000 for transportation for High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma program.

— Robeson County Arts Council: Awarded $50,000 to maintain and expand existing Arts in Communities programming.

— Robeson County Church and Community Center: Awarded $50,000 for food pantry and rent and utilities program.

— Robeson County Committee on Domestic Violence, SFVC: Awarded $70,000 for homeless rehousing kits.

— Robeson County Humane Society: Awarded $50,000 for Spay and neuter program.

— Robeson County Partnership for Children: Awarded $50,000 for infrastructure upgrades.

— Robeson House: Awarded $60,000 for infrastructure upgrades and payroll.

— Seed Harvest And Development Enterprises: Awarded $20,000 for Littlefield Loop Road project and food pantry.

— Sisters With Pearls Serving Society Foundation: Awarded $25,000 for scholarships, workshops, and lost fundraising revenue due to COVID-19.

— Suds of Love Truck: Awarded $20,000 for funding to assist in the completion of mobile laundry and shower truck.

— UNC Health Southeastern: Awarded $50,00 to sustain the position of Care Coordinator for Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse in the UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department.

— Unite Education Foundation: Awarded $10,000 for the Summer Youth Program.

The Lumber River United Way was a 2.5% administration fee totaling $25,000.

Awards were granted to nonprofits for programs that are in accordance with U.S. Treasury ARPA guidance as allowed by the NC General Statutes and reporting requirements will be placed upon the recipients.