Reception to be held Thurdsay for artist Brianna Goodwin

LUMBERTON — Brianna Goodwin is being featured as Happening on Elm’s Artist of the Month for the month of July.

A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant and wine bar, which is located at 605 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

Last month, artist Joy McGugan was featured.

Goodwin has been painting acrylic and mixed media works since 2019. Originally a performing artist, she blended this love of telling stories with her passion for visual art and began creating floral pieces in her home as a therapeutic exercise.

Soon after she began to share her work online, she received inquiries from viewers interested in purchasing. Since that time, Goodwin has immersed herself into developing her signature style of abstract and impressionist paintings for her collectors. She has conducted workshops, created a line of products and seen immeasurable success as a self-taught painter.

Earlier this year, she presented her debut exhibit “Emerge” at the Carolina Civic Center which saw record sales for the Theater.

She said she is elated to be featured as the Artist of the Month at Happenings on Elm and can be contacted for more information through her website www.briannagoodwinartistry.com, Facebook: Brianna Goodwin Art or Instagram: Brianna Goodwin Art.