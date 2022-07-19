Jayme Jackson, a cosmotology student at Robeson Community College earned first place for her Maleficent entry in the college’s First Fantasy Display competition.

As part of a final project, cosmetology students showcased their talents and imagination during Robeson Community College’s First Fantasy Display competition.

“We had some students who participated in a competition like this during SkillsUSA and placed and brought home trophies,” said Mary Ransom, the program director for cosmetology at RCC. “So, we incorporated it as one of our projects for summer semester, to help prepare us for the next Skills competition.”

Students were to find a photo of any person or character, real or animated, and then work on duplicating that photo on a mannequin using the skills and knowledge they learned during their class and labs.

The instructors did not limit the student’s creativity in anyway allowing them to delve into the depths of their imaginations – they could use props, paint and makeup, use fake hair to create designs, utilize chemicals to add effects to the mannequin’s hair, and make use of hair bows and other items to create a fantasy masterpiece.

“As students started and they saw what they were capable of doing, they got excited,” said Ransom, as she looked around at all the creative displays.

“This helps to give the students confidence,” said Ransom. “Students get to see their work and see it displayed; therefore, it pushes them to go above and beyond.”

In addition to creating a display, students also created a portfolio which included step-by-step procedures used to create the cosmetology designs.

“We feel this will help to build their skills in writing,” Ransom stated. “They were to include photos and anything that would help communicate the process they used to create the character.”

The winner of the competition was Jayme Jackson, with her display of Maleficent. Placing second was Kristin Hunt with Cindy Lou Who, followed by 3rd place winner Kayla Florita with an entry of Cowardly Lion from Wizard of Oz.

Katlyn Lowery, Emily Bullard, and Celeste Rosas Rodriguez all received an honorable mention for their fantasy displays.

Ransom hopes that this project will continue to grow each year and that it will encourage cosmetology students to get more detail-oriented and creative in their work, saying, “this is just the start.”

