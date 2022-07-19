LUMBERTON — Robeson County was one of Chief Justice Paul Newby’s stops Wednesday in the continuation of his 100-county courthouse tour.

In Robeson, Newby joined the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism for a continuing legal education session at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church. His presentation was designed to enhance professionalism among North Carolina’s lawyers and judges.

During the event, Newby greeted Robeson County judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their work and dedication in keeping courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. He also presented professionalism certificates.

In 2020–2021, judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch’s constitutional “open courts” mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner, according to a release from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

“Our local courthouses are the backbone of North Carolina’s court system,” Newby said. “Each courthouse faces unique challenges, and this tour has been essential in supporting local leadership to meet our constitutional mandate that courts remain open and that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay.”

Newby was also scheduled to visit Bladen and Columbus counties.

The tour began in May 2021 and after Wednesday’s visits, Newby will have visited 70 county courthouses across North Carolina. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina’s courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.