Asthma. Pulmonary Disorders. Bronchitis. Spinal muscular dystrophy. Cystic Fibrosis. Parkinson Disease. These are just a few of the diseases, disorders, and viruses that respiratory therapists are trained to treat.

But for one recent graduate of the Respiratory Therapy program at Robeson Community College, Traven Monroe, he plans on finding out how respiratory therapy paired with holistic methods can help change the lives of veterans.

“I’m passionate about discovering alternative medicinal treatments for disabled veterans,” said Traven, who graduated this past May.

Traven is a disabled veteran. He served in the United States Marine Corps, completing four years as an active-duty service member and serving in the reserves for another 4 years. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, living in the Onslow County community of Hubert, a suburb of Jacksonville. During his tour with the Marine Corps, he was deployed to Okinawa, Japan.

The exposure to field artillery exercises during the deployment caused extensive damage to Traven’s hearing and spinal cord, including nerve damage, rheumatoid arthritis, anxiety, and PTSD.

“I have constant ringing in my ears,” Traven said.

Because of his suffering, he has sought ways to make a difference in the lives of others.

“I wanted to help out other veterans besides myself,” he said.

“When I found out about the respiratory therapy program at Robeson Community College, I applied for it and got in,” said Traven. “I have done research and discovered that there are so many ways that respiratory therapy can help with neurological disorders, with cancer, and anxiety through aerosolized treatments using holistic methods.”

“I found out these methods were a healthy way to treat disorders, topical agents, sublingual inhalers, all different forms that I discovered through my research in Respiratory Therapy.”

Traven says the program at Robeson Community College inspired him in his quest to discover new medicinal methods, and to go above and beyond.

“It’s a really good and strenuous program that really sets you up for success,” said Traven. “If you needed help and you took the initiative, the professors were there for you, and that really stood out to me as a student.”

“I 100% would encourage other veterans to attend Robeson Community College,” said Traven, who paid for his schooling using the GI Bill®.

He says the process to use the GI Bill® was fairly simple.

“The VA office takes care of everything for you, as long as you fill out the paperwork correctly, you don’t have much to worry about,” said Traven.

As a veteran, Traven says that the transition to civilian life has not been easy.

“Coming out of the service is not easy for anyone. People don’t understand you, they don’t understand your sense of humor, and that makes things harder for us,” said Traven. “The transition was difficult. There’s no camaraderie like there is when you are in the military.”

That has been one benefit of being in a health science program, with smaller class sizes Traven had the opportunity to form relationships with classmates, but he says it is still not quite the same.

“It’s hard and it’s still rough, you know, just making friends is hard, you feel like an outcast in society because you stick out in the crowd,” said Traven.

Traven plans on going back to school in the near future to major in Biomedicine. It’s something he’s developed a passion for and knows in his heart he can help make a difference for fellow veterans.

Until then, Traven is busy preparing for his first job as a respiratory therapist at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. He starts next week.

“I’m kind of nervous to be honest with you,” said Traven. “It’s just something new, I guess it’s normal for your first job.”

The move to Florida seems to suit Traven well. He is closer to his family now, the closest he has been in over 12 years.

“I like it so far, I have moved so many times, this is the first time I can say it feels like home.”