FAIRMONT —Thomas Auto Towing earned Fairmont’s first Clean Sweep Certificate for their efforts to clean up the town.

Martha Thomas accepted the certificate presented by Mayor Charles Kemp during Tuesday’s meeting of the town’s Board of Commissioners. The company has been working on getting rid of old junk cars in the north Fairmont, making the town more sightly, according to Kemp.

“Hopefully we can get other people on board to join the clean train so to speak,” Kemp said.

Tax incentive

In other business, the commissioners approved a three-year tax incentive package for Atlantic Building Components. The decision was approved unanimously by the board after a public hearing on the matter was held.

The incentive includes charging the company 50% of the town’s real and personal property tax rate over the next three years. The total cost charge would be $92,484 annually.

The business is expected to bring 105 jobs to the town and is a $9 million investment in the county, according to Jenny Larson, the town’s clerk.

The company, which manufactures trusses, was recently relocated to Fairmont.

Budget matters

A need for more funding for the Fairmont Farmer’s Festival sparked a discussion for the need to budget future events sponsored by the Town of Fairmont.

Commissioners voted to increase the festival’s budget from $2,000 to $3,500, per the request of Kelly Johnson, the festival’s organizer.

Larson expressed a need for the board to budget for fireworks as well as the town’s Christmas Parade.

“A lot of that have been paid for in the past by donations but just to be on the safe side we need to budget for it going forward,” Larson said.

A budget of $1,500 for the Christmas Parade and $5,000 for fireworks were agreed upon.

In other money business, commissioners approved a budget ordinance reflecting state funding in the amount of $50,000 appropriated for demolishing and remodeling of the town’s old post office. The space will be utilized for a library and youth center. The town is expected to receive an additional $500,000 for the renovation project.

The commissioner also:

— Accepted a bid from George Alliss in the amount of $10,200 for a 1.7-acre tract of land, located behind the Brown Street Sewer Plant, belonging to the town.

— Learned that COVID-19 and labor shortages are the reasons for decreasing job performance from Waste Management. Representatives with the company agreed to work on communications with town staff moving forward.

