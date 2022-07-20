LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Home Builders Association gifted $3,000 to the Robeson Community College Foundation in recently during a meeting at Adelios in Lumberton.

“Through this scholarship, we are helping students,” said J.W. Lawson, President of the Robeson County Home Builders Association. “These students will go into the building trades after completing RCC and work in the industry.”

The money was raised during the association’s 13th annual Swing for Charity golf tournament held at Pine Crest Golf Club. The donated funds will go towards the endowed scholarship fund that was established in 2011, by RCHB, which assists students enrolled in business technology, industrial technology or a college transfer program.

“We are so thankful for the continued support and partnership of the Robeson County Home Builders Association,” said Lisa Hunt, associate vice president of Foundation and Grants. “This scholarship money will help create a new path for students at Robeson Community College.

RCC President Melissa Singler stated, “The Robeson County Home Builders Association continues to go above and beyond for our students at Robeson Community College, and for that, we are forever grateful.”