LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County is excited to unveil its newest math curriculum, Eureka Math2 (Eureka Math Squared), for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The next-generation curriculum brings the high-quality math content Great Minds is known for to students and teachers on a brand-new digital platform.

“Eureka Math2 will usher in a new era in mathematics for students and teachers across the country, combining rigorous, knowledge-building math instruction with an engaging digital experience that provides more moments of discovery,” said Lynne Munson, CEO, and founder of Great Minds. “As our motto says, we know every child is capable of greatness, and this curriculum is built for every child to achieve math greatness.”

The applied, hands-on curriculum is designed to highlight how math is a part of everyday life while also ensuring that students build enduring math knowledge.

“Eureka Math2 builds confidence and joy in students as they see the beauty and practicality of learning the conceptual knowledge behind every math problem,” said Dr. Windy Dorsey-Carr, PSRC Executive Director of Transformation. “Math is a human endeavor, and all math has real-world connections. We have infused this into the curriculum to engage all students.”

The company’s teacher-writers created this innovative new curriculum for all students. They drew on feedback from the field and their own experiences as teachers to make sure Eureka Math2 is accessible, readable and teachable.

Eureka Math2 ensures accessibility by putting into practice the latest research on supporting multilingual learners by leveraging the principles of Universal Design for Learning and promoting social and emotional learning.

The curriculum gives educators specific strategies to address learner variance and help students understand, speak and write in mathematical contexts.

The written materials for Eureka Math2 are designed to maintain the rigor found in all Great Minds curricula while supporting students who need help with reading, especially students with dyslexia. Unnecessary words have been eliminated, and there’s intentionality behind language choices and sentence length at every level.

The design and content of the Eureka Math2 teacher resources were streamlined to ensure that educators have exactly what they need, right when they need it.

From differentiation suggestions to slide decks, from digital interactives to pacing guidance, Eureka Math2 includes the resources teachers need for effective, efficient math instruction.

Here are a few of the new components built into the curriculum:

An innovative digital platform with presentation slides, our powerful Eureka Math2 Equip™ assessment tool, and other online features.

Illustrations from award-winning author Ben Orlin that elevate student engagement in every module for grade levels 6–Algebra.

Digital interactives powered by GeoGebra.

Embedded and premium pre-module, formative, summative and benchmark assessments in digital, print, and observational formats.

Fine art that relates to the math learning in the module, providing a novel entry point for all learners.

Knowledge-building passages called Math Past that connect the math being studied to our everyday lives and math history.

The launch of Eureka Math2 in the Public Schools of Robeson County builds on Great Minds’ reputation as a leading developer of high-quality math materials.

Their first math curriculum, Eureka Math®, began as an open educational resource in 2013.

A 2016 RAND Corporation report found Eureka Math and its original version, EngageNY Math, to be the most widely used elementary school math curricula in the nation.

In a 2018 survey of school district administrators, Eureka Math received the highest marks for elementary math curricula with a +43 net promoter score. The core files of Eureka Math remain free for noncommercial use.

For more information about Eureka Math2 and to watch a recording of the launch event, visit https://edu.greatminds.org/eurekamathsquared.