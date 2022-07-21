A Heat Advisory for the Greater Robeson County area remains in effect through Thursday afternoon.

National Weather Service forecasters said early Thursday that high temperatures in the region can be expected through Thursday. They cautioned that residents take immediate action to avoid heat related emergencies.

The high temperature on Thursday was expected to rise to 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low- to mid-90s through the week. Nighttime temperatures will drop to around 75 degrees through the week.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” Forecasters stated Thursday afternoon. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

According to a prepared statement made available to local media, forecasters said anyone who must work outside or must spend time outside should take extra precautions.

“When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911,” forecasters stated.

The forecast for the next few days includes showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons with high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s.