FAIRMONT — The discovery of a body at a Fairmont intersection Thursday has been ruled a homicide by the Fairmont Police Department.

The department responded at 7 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person lying beside the roadway at the intersection of Market and Sandy streets, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edward. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male who had been shot “multiple times.”

Officers are currently working to identify the body and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.