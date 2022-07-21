LUMBERTON — Tanglewood Elementary School and Elkay have joined forces to stuff as much school supplies into a bus as possible ahead of the next school year.

The task is part of a Stuff the Bus campaign which kicked off a week ago and will last until Monday.

The bus sits outside the Elkay business, located 880 Caton Road in Lumberton, in view of the passing traffic. A sign, provided by Sign City, is in front of the bus promoting the campaign.

“It’s beside the road so people can stop by and give donations,” said Tanglewood Principal Joyce Brown.

Elkay Lean coordinator, and grandmother to a Tanglewood student, Sarah Cox first approached the school to collaborate on the Stuff the Bus campaign.

“Sometimes we have kids that go to school who might can’t afford to get all of the school supplies that they need. We have a program called Elkay Cares so we care about our neighborhood and our community,” Cox said. “We want to make sure we are out here supporting our community not just in our schools. We want to do our part.”

Cox said she does not know of one Elkay employee who has not contributed since the campaign launched.

“It has been a blessing from our employees all the way up to our management everyone has donated,” Cox said. “I don’t know a person at Elkay who did not donate something one way or another.”

“We’re just excited that they’re willing to contribute to our students’ success,” said Kayla Hunt, Tanglewood’s assistant principal.

Brown said that the school supplies collected will help in the middle of the school year, for students who don’t have an adequate amount of supplies to last the entire semester.

“We’ll have a store or an area not for them to buy but for them to be able to come and get school supplies,” Brown said.

Anyone is welcome to drop off supplies at the bus. All supplies will go toward Tanglewood Elementary School students. Supplies being accepted include glue, binders, pencils, pens, notebooks, sanitizer, Kleenex, pencil pouches, crayons, highlighters and more.

