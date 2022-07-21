PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council unanimously approved Thursday an ordinance giving the tribe the OK to pursue State Fiscal Recovery Funds appropriated for state Indian tribes through the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office.

In January, the North Carolina Department of Administration announced that North Carolina’s American Indian communities are slated to receive $10 million in state funds to support programs and services that help with pandemic recovery.

The nonrecurring funds are to be dispersed by the Pandemic Recovery Office within the Office of State Budget and Management.

Of the $10 million, $715,285 was to be distributed directly to each of the state-recognized tribes which include the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Another $4 million is to be dispersed on a per capita bases.

Also Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council approved a resolution supporting efforts to bring awareness of the natural needs and support of American Indian child welfare and urging the full implementation of compliance with the Indian Welfare Act.

The Act passed in 1978, “[d]eclares that it is the policy of Congress to establish minimum Federal standards for the removal of Indian children from their families (extended families) and for the placement of such children in foster or adoptive homes which will reflect Indian culture.”

It also “[g]rants an Indian tribe jurisdiction exclusive as to any State over custody proceedings involving an Indian child who resides within the reservation of such tribe or is a ward of a tribal court except where jurisdiction is vested in the State by existing Federal law.”

Language in the resolution urged federal and state and tribal governments and Lumbee Tribe administration to provide the training and resources necessary to “implement and enforce compliance with the Indian Child Welfare Act.”

“This is a big step not only for our kids but for the whole community,” said Jody Bullard, chair of the Finance Committee of the Lumbee Tribal Council.

