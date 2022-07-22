LAURINBURG — The Rev. Gilbert and Nancy Walker recently celebrated 50 years of marriage at Beyond the Veil Assembly in Laurinburg.

The celebration included a vow renewal officiated by their son, Pastor John Gilbert Walker. The family concluded with a celebration Friday at Chris’s Steak & Seafood House.

The couple was married by the late Rev. James Dial on July 23, 1972 in Leith Creek Baptist Church.

Nancy was born in Scotland County. She is the daughter of Doris and the late John Belton Locklear, and graduated from Maxton High School. She worked two years with Knit Away (presently Unilever) in Raeford, nine years with Croft Metals Engineering Department in Lumber Bridge, and served 31 years with the Hoke County Board of Education as an Administrative Assistant where she retired from public service.

Gilbert was born in Johnston County. He is the son of the late Kirk and Carrie Walker. After his dad passed, he dropped out of school to work and help support the family. He was drafted by the U.S. government and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps which included combat service in Vietnam.

After his military service, he graduated from Pembroke Senior High School. After graduating from Robeson Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Electrical, he passed the NC Unlimited License exam and started his own business, Hoke Electrical. In addition, he taught an Electrical Continuing Education class at Richmond Community College.

He is a graduate and former President (2008-09) of Native American Bible College, presently Lumber River Christian College. In order to serve as president of LRCC, Gilbert received a Master’s Degree in Ministerial Leadership from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. Gilbert is a retired pastor and electrician.

During their 50 years of marriage, the couple was blessed with three “amazing” children, Melody (Scott) Edwards, Melinda (Daniel) Revels, and John (Melissa) Walker; eight “amazing” grandchildren, Brittany Edwards, Riley Edwards, Raley Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Danielle Revels Hunt, Makayla Revels, Kaylee Walker, and Emily Walker; and one “amazing” great-grandchild, Khloe Edwards.

When asked their secret to 50 years of wedded bliss, they would reply, “It’s no secret. It’s simple, gotta have some humor, forgive, make sacrifices, but first and foremost finding and following God!”