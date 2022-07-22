An incident of vandalism on McIver Road was reported recently the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone reported a stolen motor vehicle on U.S. 74 West in Lumberton recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

A break-in on N.C. 710 North/Prospect Road in Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following incidents of larceny in these areas were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Knapdale Road, Lumber Bridge; Shekah Heights Drive, Pembroke; and Greenhill Drive, Red Springs.