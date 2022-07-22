UNC Pembroke faculty and undergraduate researchers presented at the first Symposium for Learning about Alzheimer’s disease-related Medical research at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill (SLAM-DUNC) on June 24-25.

The symposium was held at the Duke Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center. It was designed for researchers, clinicians and trainees from UNCP, Duke, UNC Chapel Hill, North Carolina Central University and East Carolina University.

UNCP undergraduate researchers Jared Tuton and Minh Giang presented posters on their UNCP research. Dr. Karen Farizatto, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Biotechnology Research and Training Center and Dr. Deborah Hummer, associate professor in the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing, were among the presenters.

Michael Almeida, lab manager of William C. Friday Laboratory & Alzheimer’s Disease Research Laboratory at UNCP, was among the speakers. Dr. Ben Bahr, William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, introduced Almeida and other speakers.

The SLAM-DUNC symposium included research presentations from Research Education Component (REC) scholars and trainees, a poster session, networking sessions and information related to Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) core resources.

UNCP is planning to host the 2023 SLAM-DUNC conference.