FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Police Department has obtained a warrant for first-degree murder in relation to the deceased male found in Fairmont on Thursday.

Officers have obtained warrants and are attempting to locate, 19-year-old N’Phyniti Zeigler of Fairmont. Zeigler is charged with first-degree murder related to this homicide investigation, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The department responded at 7 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person lying beside the roadway at the intersection of Market and Sandy streets, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edward. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male who had been shot “multiple times.”

The Fairmont Police Department has identified the victim as Dustin Brooks Oxendine of Fairmont.

The Fairmont Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumberton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

If anyone has any information related to the investigation or the location of N’Phyniti Zeigler, contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.