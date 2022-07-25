MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Maxton man.

Gary T. Brooks, 61, of Maxton was reported missing on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Brooks was last seen at his residence on Shady Lane, Maxton on Friday at approximately 3 p.m.

Brooks was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red in color T-shirt. Brooks walks with a hunch in his back and at a slow pace. He has grey and black hair and brown eyes. Brooks is approximately 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighs about 130 pounds.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Brooks who is believed to suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.