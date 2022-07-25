MAXTON —The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old Maxton man this past weekend.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 1:43 p.m. Sunday to McCallum Road, Maxton in reference to an individual inside of his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kendrick Shane Locklear was found deceased upon the arrival of the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.