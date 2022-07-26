The state’s June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from May’s revised rate, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from May’s revised rate, according to a report Friday from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The national rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent, the report stated.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 1.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 12,675 over the month to 4,929,133 and increased 215,137 over the year.

The number of people unemployed increased 1,767 over the month to 172,658 and decreased 74,565 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 22,700 to 4,754,100 in June.

Major industries experiencing increases were Education & Health Services, 5,700; Professional & Business Services, 5,000; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 3,700; Construction, 3,000; Government, 2,600; Financial Activities, 2,500; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 900; and Information, 700.

Major industries experiencing decreases were Manufacturing, 1,100; Other Services, 200; and Mining & Logging, 100.

While the county-level jobless report isn’t expected to be released until Friday, major industries important to Robeson County to watch include the Education, Health Services and Manufacturing sectors.