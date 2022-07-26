Christina Dees from WWAY TV makes a visit to Robeson Community College for a Carolina Beat segment.

Robeson Community College is on the Carolina Beat. This week and next week, the college will be featured on the WWAY show hosted by Christina Dees.

The first episode airs tomorrow today (July 27) and features the college’s University Transfer program.

Other episodes will include the following:

Mechatronics on July 29

Welding on Aug. 1

Cosmetology on Aug. 3

Early Childhood on Aug. 5

The Early Childhood segment features campers from the Camp A.I.M.S Project IndigeCHOICE camps that took place last week on campus.

All segments will air in the same time frame: noon on WWAY’s CBS station, 5 p.m. on the WWAY ABC affiliate, and at 10 p.m. on the WWAY’s CW channel.