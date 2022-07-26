LUMBERTON —Robeson County Detention Officer Derrick Lowry is being remembered as a “respected employee” following his death over the weekend.

The 49-year-old of the Prospect Community outside of Maxton, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning as he was on his way to work.

“It is with great sadness that I report the unexpected loss of one of Robeson County’s finest,” a statement from Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins read in part. “We are asking for prayers for the family, friends, and his law enforcement family as this is a difficult time for all.”

Lowry began his career with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Officer in early 2019 and was an integral part of the sheriff’s office team, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He was a respected employee of the sheriff’s office,” Wilkins said. “Officer Lowry was a family man and well-respected member of his community who loved his job and will truly be missed by everyone.”