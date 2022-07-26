LUMBERTON — The board of advisors of the Robeson County Community Foundation has awarded $16,090 in local grants.

The board made the following awards from its community grantmaking fund:

– $1,500 to Antioch Baptist Church at Proctorville for the Antioch Community Enrichment Center STEM Camp 2022

– $1,500 to Arrested Potential for a computer lab for at-risk children

– $1,045 to Diaper Bank of North Carolina for Distributing Dignity: Meeting Diaper Needs in Robeson County

– $1,045 to Lumber River United Way for kindergarten readiness in Robeson County

– $1,500 to Lumberton Christian Care Center for general operating support

– $1,500 to Robeson County Church and Community Center for food pantry outreach and operations support

– $1,200 to Robeson County Partnership for Children for Exploration Station, a science education project

– $2,000 to Robeson County Public Library for the Reading Cycle

– $2,500 to St. Pauls Lions Foundation for the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund

A grant of $2,300 was awarded by the board to the Robeson County Public Library for the Reaching Readers program from the Frank M. & Betty Fukuda Memorial Fund supporting Native American causes in Robeson County.

“We are proud to support these fine organizations in our community,” said Tim Little, president of the Robeson County Community Foundation board of advisors. “We hope these grants make a difference for these nonprofits and the communities they serve.”

The Robeson County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. For further information, contact Natalie Jenkins Peel, NCCF community leadership officer, at [email protected] or 252-562-9824.

The Robeson County Community Fund (RCCF) was founded in 2005 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Robeson County.

The RCCF board advises the community grantmaking fund to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.

Advisory board members live and work in Robeson County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities.

In addition to Little, board members include Sandra Oliver (vice president), Sylvia Pate (secretary/treasurer), Kenny Biggs, John Carter, Sara Hayes, Dennis Hempstead, Bruce W. Huggins Sr., Bryan Maynor, Linda Metzger, Margarete Klinger Morley, Johnny Robertson, Caroline Sumpter and Viv Wayne.

“The RCCF makes it easy to support your community,” according to a statement released Monday to local media. “You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Robeson County Community Fund, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org/Robeson.”

The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988.

With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.

NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.