LUMBERTON — Data suggests the newest variants of COVID-19 have caused an increase in transmission locally, the Robeson County Health Department says.

While the exact number of new cases is incomplete due to the increase in at-home testing, the number of new confirmed cases in Robeson County increased for the fourth straight week and the 12th time in the last 14 weeks as the Robeson County Health Department reported 487 cases from July 19-25, up from 463 from July 12-18.

Another way health officials monitor the spread of the virus is through studying how many virus particles are found in wastewater; this surveillance showed a 50% increase in the viral load from the previous week, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

“(The) number of positive cases and emergency room visits due to the virus have remained steady,” Smith said. “Hospital admissions due to COVID increased by 10%. … The BA.4 and BA.5 variants have proven to be very infectious as evidenced by several prominent politicians becoming infected. With treatment being readily available, outcomes should be very promising if sought in a timely manner.”

There have been 47,544 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

One new virus-related death was reported in Robeson County between July 19-25, down from the five reported from July 12-18. There have been 551 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County over the course of the pandemic.

Robeson County remains in the “yellow” category, for moderate transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map. About half the state is categorized as “red,” for high transmission, while most of the southeastern part of the state remains yellow. Nearly all of South Carolina is in the red category.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ most recent COVID-19 Dashboard update last Wednesday, there have been 62,024 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, accounting for 47% of the population; 56,133 individuals, or 43%, have received a second dose, and 24,654 booster shots have been administered, or 19%. Statewide, 67% have received one dose, 62% two doses and 58% have been given a booster shot.

“Vaccinations, including booster(s), remains the best deterrent for serious illness,” Smith said. “Robeson County only has had 20% of its population receive a booster, which would mean only one out five are properly vaccinated. Free take-home tests that are available at the community access points and the federal government by mail are the best bets for testing your status. Vaccinations remain available at clinics throughout the county.”