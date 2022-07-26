UNCP School of Education advisory board outlines strategic plan

School of Education Dean Loury Floyd hosts a meeting of the School of Education Advisory Board on July 19, 2022 to review and discuss the School of Education Strategic Plan

Staff report

The UNC Pembroke School of Education advisory board discussed the school’s five-year strategic plan during its monthly meeting at James A. Thomas Hall.

The strategic plan initiative, led by associate professor Dr. Beth Holder, will provide direction to the School of Education in six distinct areas. During the meeting, the board focused on three of those topics: diversity, equity and social justice, curriculum redesign and public-school partnerships.

The other focus areas are student success, faculty and staff support and financial support. The advisory board was established in spring 2021 and comprised of members representing public school districts across the university’s service area. It serves as advocates for the School of Education and as a guide on fundraising efforts and issues related to the future direction of the school.

“We are grateful to have public school partners that are committed and continue to support our mission of producing high-quality Brave Educators in Southeast North Carolina,” said Dr. Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education.

Dr. Takeda LeGrand, superintendent of Scotland County Schools, serves as board chair. Dr. Marvin Connelly, superintendent of Cumberland County Schools, serves as vice chair and Dr. Anita Alpenfels, executive officer for Human Resources with Moore County Schools, is the secretary.

“Dean Floyd and the School Education’s staff engagement of public-school partners in their new strategic plan efforts confirmed my belief in teamwork,” LeGrand said. “The dialogue consisted of great ideas, partnership opportunities and tasks aligned with UNCP’s Strategic Plan and local school district efforts with the recruitment and retention of highly qualified educators.

“I am honored to be a part of the School of Education Advisory Board and be in the room with great thought partners.”