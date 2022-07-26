MAXTON — The task of planning the Maxton Collard Festival will go back into the hands of the town here after a unanimous decision made at Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting.

Commissioners approved a request from the RCTS/RB Dean Alumni Association, the entity responsible for holding the festival, to transfer over the responsibility of planning and sponsoring the festival each year.

Lorenza McEachin spoke on behalf of the association telling board members that several of the members of the associations have passed away and the ones that are left “don’t have the energy or the capacity to do it anymore.”

“In my mind, it’s always been the Maxton Collard Festival and I think that’s the way people look at it,” McEaching said.

Before the vote, Commissioner Paul McDowell asked if the festival was self-sustaining and financially viable for the town.

“We already have a budget that’s in place so we need to have an idea of how this will affect that,” McDowell said.

“To put it on, you really don’t need any money upfront if you’re charging the vendors. You can pay your expenses at the end like your portapotty, security… It should be self-sustaining,” McEachin said.

The Collard Festival typically draws thousands to Beachum Park in Maxton seeking out popular regional staples such as collard wraps and collard sandwiches prepared in a variety of manners. Various contests are typically held at the event as well seeking the largest and healthiest.

The festival began more than 15 years ago, according to McDowell. The last festival was held in 2019.

Aerator purchase

In other business, commissioners approved a bid for the purchase and installation of two aerators for the town’s Wastewater Plant. The town received one bid on the project from Carolina Welders of Laurinburg, who bid $53,446.24.

Water and Wastewater Director Dennis Freeman told commissioners that the town currently has one working aerator, but for the past two years the town has been replacing the barens every six to eight months to keep it working properly.

“These things have been in there since 1980. What I want to do now is go ahead and rebuild the whole aerator,” Freeman said.

Freeman told commissioners he hoped the remaining aerator would hold up or the town would not be in compliance.

Mayor Paul Davis asked if the town was in legal compliance by only considering one bid. After referring to the town’s policy, the attorney said they are in compliance.

Appointments

Also Tuesday, commissioners voted to appoint Elizabeth Gilmore and Patricia Johnson to the town’s ABC Board.

Commissioners also appointed Jamie Smith, Larry McNeill and Willie Bethea to the Recreation Committee. There are still five additional open seats on the committee.

