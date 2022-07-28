Globally, June 2022 was the sixth-warmest June in the 143-year NOAA record. The year-to-date (January-June) global surface temperature was also the sixth warmest on record. According to NCEI’s Global Annual Temperature Outlook, there is a greater than 99% chance that 2022 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record but only an 11% chance that it will rank among the top five.

LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Thursday warning residents in the greater Robeson County of dangerously high temperatures.

The Heat Advisory was expected to last until 8 p.m. on Thursday with heat index values up to 108 expected.

“The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” according to a statement provided by NWS forecasters. “This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature.” Thursday Heat Advisory was issued for portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the NWS statement. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

A warming trend

Recent high temperatures are being recorded by local and international organizations.

A report recently released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that June’s average global temperature continued 2022’s “remarkably warm trend,” as both the month and the year so far ranked sixth warmest on record.

In addition, global sea ice reached near-record lows last month, with Antarctica seeing its lowest June ice coverage on record, according to scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Here’s look into NOAA’s latest monthly global climate report:

June 2022

“The average global surface (land and ocean) temperature in June was 1.57 degrees F (0.87 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 59.9 degrees F (15.5 degrees C), making June the sixth warmest in the 143-year record.

“June 2022 marked the 46th consecutive June and the 450th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average. The ten-warmest Junes on record have all occurred since 2010.

“Looking at just land temperature, June 2022 was the Northern Hemisphere’s second-warmest June on record — 2.81 degrees F (1.56 degrees C) above average — behind June 2021’s record high land temperature. Europe and Asia also had their second-warmest June land temperature on record.

The year to date

“The first half of 2022 ranked sixth warmest on record, with a global temperature of 1.53 degrees F (0.85 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 56.3 degrees F (13.5 degrees C). “According to NCEI’s Global Annual Temperature Outlook, there is a greater than 99% chance that 2022 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record, but only an 11% chance that it will rank among the top five warmest.

Other notable climate events for June

“Polar ice coverage hit near-record low: Globally, June 2022 saw the second-lowest June sea ice coverage (extent) on record. Only June 2019 had a smaller sea ice extent. Antarctic sea ice extent for June was a record low at 4.68 million square miles, or about 471,000 square miles below average. Arctic sea ice extent last month was 347,000 square miles below the 1981-2010 average — roughly the size of Sweden, Norway and Denmark combined — and the 10th-smallest June extent in the 44-year record.

“Tropical cyclone activity was about average: June 2022 produced five named storms across the globe, which is near-normal activity for June. Only one of those, Hurricane Blas in the Eastern Pacific, reached tropical cyclone strength (74 mph). Although June’s Tropical Storm Alex was only a tropical storm for approximately 30 hours, it was the Atlantic’s first named storm of the season.

Records closer to home

In Robeson County the hottest June day on record happened in 2015 when the temperature was recorded at 104 degrees on June 18. Weather watchers keeping an eye on July know that July 21, 1926 will be the date to beat; that’s the date that a high temperature of 108 was recorded in the county.

A look ahead

Friday is expected to bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. to parts of Robeson County, NWS forecasters stated. The high is expected to be near 98 degrees with heat index values as high as 105. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night is expected to bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy, with a low around 77. New rainfall amounts are forecasted to be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Saturday is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., forecasters stated. Saturday’s high will be near 93 accompanied by a southwest wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%, according to forecasters. New rainfall amounts are expected to between a quarter and half of an inch.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night mainly before 2 a.m. The low will be around 74 degrees with an 80% chance of precipitation. New rainfall amounts of between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

The weekend will round out with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m., then partly sunny skies will move in with a high near 91 degrees. Sunday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.