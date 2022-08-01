Industry experts express concern that trend may not last

LUMBERTON—The price of gasoline continued its seven-week decline at stations in the greater Robeson County area, a trend that mirrors prices across the state and around the country.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Lumberton on Monday was $3.73, down from $3.79 a week ago, but industry experts warn that the price drop may not be sustainable.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week, according to information AAA. But a slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”

Gross pointed to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), that showed the demand for gas increased from 8.52 million Barrels per day (b/d) to 9.25 million b/d last week.

The estimated rate is 80,000 b/d lower than last year, but it could slow pump price decreases if the trend holds. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.3 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl, signaling that higher demand reduced inventory last week.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below.”

Energy markets have seen additional volatility in the last week with various headlines shoving prices around, including renewed economic worries from Europe and China on a decline in manufacturing activity.

“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do,” De Haan said. “For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

New survey data from AAA reported Monday that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands and reducing shopping or dining out.

Gas Price Trends