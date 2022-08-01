PEMBROKE — Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public with locating a suspect in connection to the death of a teenager.

Knowledge McNeil, 20, of Pembroke is wanted in the shooting death, on charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 94 Prosperity Dr., Lumberton at about 8:09 a.m. Monday in reference to an individual shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Quadrique R. Butler, 19, of Fairmont was found inside the residence deceased.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McNeil or the case are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.