LUMBERTON —Three and a half seems to be the number of jelly donuts one can consume in 60 seconds, as demonstrated in Saturday’s competition organized by the Lumberton Boys & Girls Center.

The center held its annual jelly-donut eating contest at Biggs Park Mall over the weekend where a total of eight people took on the challenge for a chance at winning a cash prize and possibly setting a record. No records were broken but dozens of donuts were consumed as members of the Lumberton Fire Department watched closely.

Luis Nocedal Velasquez, 20, won the competition after consuming a total of seven donuts — first eating 3 1/2 and tying with Joseph Herndon, and then eating an additional 3 1/2 to break the tie. Herdon could only eat an additional two in the second round and took home the second place slot.

Herndon, 24, said he wasn’t a huge fan of jelly donuts prior to competing. Saturday’s competitions solidified his stance on the treat.

Nocedal Velasquez also said he would take a break.

“I don’t think I will be eating a jelly donut for a year or two,” he said.

Jarrod Lowery consumed the most donuts on Saturday after tying twice for third place with Alexandro Tolentino. After the third round of donut eating, Lowery finally took home the third place prize. He ate a total of 10 donuts.

Coming to the competition with an empty stomach is how Lowery said he prepared for the competition.

“It was rough getting that last one down,” Lowery said. “It was fun. It was all for a good cause.”

Nocedal Velasquez took home a $200 prize, Herdon won $100 and Lowery won $50, all of which was provided by Woodforest Bank.

Bryan Britt, the owner of Cakes and Pastries in Lumberton, provided the donuts for the contest as done each year. About 120 were prepared by the business in preparation for the competition.

“I always enjoy it and it’s good for the community,” Britt said.

The donut eating contest served as a backdrop to donations given to the center. Truist Bank donated $500, Trinity Holiness Church $500 and Mountaire Farms $5,000.

Following the event was a live performance by the Carolina Breakers. Door prizes and free refreshments were provided.

In addition to the center, the event was sponsored by the City of Lumberton Recreation Department, Sign City, Mountaire Farms, Adelio’s Express, Cakes and Pastries and Biggs Park Mall.

