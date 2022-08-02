LUMBERTON — After a steady increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County over the last three months, the Robeson County Health Department says the number of new confirmed cases — though admittedly an incomplete number due to at-home testing — has dropped during the last seven days.

The department reported 463 new confirmed cases in the county from July 26 through Monday, down from 487 from July 19-25. This is just the fourth of the last 17 weeks that the number of cases in Robeson County has decreased, since a two-year low in new cases was reported with 35 in the seven-day period ending April 4.

There have now been 48,017 total confirmed cases in Robeson County.

“Over 75% of our cases (currently) are due to the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5,” said Bill Smith, county health department director. “Statewide, the wastewater surveillance system had a 20% reduction in viral load, while hospitalizations and emergency room visits due to COVID held steady and total cases increased. Nationally, hospitalizations have doubled since May with the South leading the way. However, intensive care units have not been impacted.”

One virus-related death was reported in Robeson County from July 26 through Monday; this is the same number of deaths reported from July 19-25, and marks the third straight week of at least one virus-related deaths after the county saw just two total from late May to early July. The county’s total pandemic death toll since March 2020 is 553.

Robeson County is now categorized as “orange,” for high transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map; 61 of the state’s 100 counties are also in the orange category.

“This includes almost all of the eastern part of the state with the exception of Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties,” Smith said. “Robeson County and all of its contiguous counties are assigned to this highest rating. CDC recommends masking in indoor settings (particularly where spacing is an issue), holding functions outdoors, maintain social distancing, continue good hygiene techniques and to promptly isolate if you test positive or to quarantine if you are a contact.”

Smith touts the recently-approved Novavax vaccine as an alternative vaccination option; the vaccine is now available for people age 18 and older.

“This differs from the other vaccine in that it is more traditional and does not alter a person’s DNA,” Smith said. “These vaccines only need transport and storage in standard refrigerators. And because of the difference, it could help immunity if people use it as a second shot – it is not approved for boosters yet. Being vaccinated remains the most effective protection for severe consequences from the virus.