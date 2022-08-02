PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council and staff took the time to thank and honor their fire department and mutual aid departments Monday who responded to a May fire at the Steven Charles Desserts plant.

Each fire department that was present was presented with a certificate and gift card by council members on behalf of the Town of Pembroke.

A total of five departments provided mutual aid to the Pembroke Fire Department during an oven fire at the plant. Pembroke Rural Fire Department, Deep Branch Fire Department, Evans Crossroads Fire Department, Prospect Fire Department, and Queheel Fire Department each provided aid.

“We were there for a very long time but we were able to tame the fire and put it out and I just want to say thank you,” Pembroke Fire Department Chief Timothy Ryan Locklear said.

West Robeson Champions

Also recognized Monday were the West Robeson Majors 12-and-under team, who won the Dixie Youth state championship to advance to the World Series.

The team’s coach Eric Freeman presented the town’s Recreation Director Phil Harper with the 2022 District and State championship trophies as well as the 2021 State Championship Flag from the previous year’s championship.

“We need a bigger trophy case,” Harper said.

“We want to appreciate you guys. All you guy’s support,” Freeman said.

The tournament originated in Leland, but due to weather issues, the final game was moved to the Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton, which will host the World Series. West Robeson defeated Whiteville 6-2 in the championship game; both teams will advance to the World Series due to an uneven number of participating states in that division.

Council Ryan Sampson said he wants to see the team presenting the Worlds Series trophy at the town’s next meeting in September.

“We’re proud of you. We’re proud of the job you’ve done year in and year out,” Sampson said.

“I think this is the year, 2022,” Mayor Greg Cummings said.

West Robeson’s first game will be Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Other actions

A request to obtain a special-use permit to operate a private club in a C-3 Highway Business District was rejected after a lengthy discussion during a public hearing on the matter.

Ryan Locklear, the owner of the classic arcade, Retro City Arcade, sought the permit to expand his business which is located on 518 Union Chapel Road. The business currently allows patrons to bring their own beverages and play. Those under 18 play until 8 p.m. and then the business would focus on an older crowd.

Locklear sought the permit to operate a private club that sells mixed beverages.

Council member Theresa Locklear first questioned the reason for the pivot from a business geared toward youth to one focused on an older crowd.

“Now all of a sudden, it’s going to have alcohol which means it’s no longer for young people … That’s how it started out,” Theresa Locklear said.

Having a firm plan of how the business would operate was the major concern from Councilman Channing Jones. Jones told Locklear he could not approve the permit with the amount of information presented so far.

Councilman Larry McNeill made the motion to deny the request.

”I’m not satisfied with what I’ve heard. I don’t like the location. I don’t like the children mixed in,” McNeill said.

Council voted 3-1 on the matter. Councilman Ryan Sampson expressed his support of the business plan early on and that was reflected in his no vote. He said he understood the concept of the business.

“I supported it from the start. I know what you’re doing… I think he’s got a good concept… I appreciate what you’re trying to do for the town,” Sampson said.

In other business, the council approved the rezoning of a tract of land on 513 Normal St. from an R-20 Residential District to an R-10 Residential District to allow the applicant, Nash Locklear, to move forward with the construct of three single-family homes.

