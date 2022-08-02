Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down inside today

Thumbs Up,

Thumbs Down

inside today

<p>Winner named</p> <p>in donut-eating</p> <p>competition</p>

Winner named

in donut-eating

competition
<p>Pembroke honors</p> <p>Dixie Youth team</p> <p>as state champions</p>

Pembroke honors

Dixie Youth team

as state champions

Thumbs Up,

Thumbs Down

inside today

Winner named

in donut-eating

competition

Pembroke honors

Dixie Youth team

as state champions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR