LUMBERTON — After two gridlocked votes, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved Monday the land exchanged with the Public Schools of Robeson County for the placement of its career tech center.

The resolution of the exchange was included in the consent agenda, which was unanimously approved by commissioners without any discussion. Board of Education forthe PSRC Chair John Simmons, and board members William Gentry and Vonta Leach were present for the meeting and left shortly after the vote.

In May, the PSRC Board of Education chose COMtech Business Park in Pembroke as the site of the future career and tech center it plans to construct. The motion to build in the business park was amended to include placement on either the 35 acres owned by the school district or 35 acres of land with road frontage exchanged with the district by COMtech leaders.

Roger Oxendine, who chairs the COMtech Board of Directors, told the Board of Education at that time that the COMtech board had voted “unanimously that we would trade equally 35 [acres] on road frontage.”

However, the trade was halted after the Robeson County Commissioners learned that the land was not owned by COMtech but instead has been deeded to the county since 2012.

Reversing their decision

Twice the resolution to exchange 35 acres of land with road frontage in COMtech Business Park with the 35-acre lot owned by the school district which abuts the property and contains a wooded area on the lot failed in gridlocked 4-4 votes during two June meetings.

Both times commissioners John Cummings, Faline Dial, Judy Sampson and Commissioner Board Chair Wixie Stephens voted for the exchange. Commissioners voting in opposition were Tom Taylor, David Edge, Lance Herndon and Pauline Campbell.

Although he approved the consent agenda, Commissioner David Edge told The Robesonian that he had not reversed his stance on the location.

Edge said that Commissioner Tom Taylor informed the board that he was changing his stance and would be on board with the land exchange. Edge voted to approve the consent agenda because he knew he did not have the votes to again block the exchange.

“I’m definitely not for it,” Edge told The Robesonian. “I’m for the school. I’m not for where they’re choosing to put it. It should be in a more central location which I voiced my opinion on. I did not change my vote.”

Commissioners Tom Taylor said that his opinion on where the school should go has not changed but after reflection, he decided he did not want to further hold up the project.

“We were put in office to take and move the county forward so I ain’t going to sit there and hold the county back and it cost the county money,” Taylor said. “I’ve always said if you want something to work, all the boards are going to have to work together and know where everybody is coming from.”

Taylor still believes an ideal location would be near Interstate 95 or Interstate 74, where the county would be on display.

“I think with a $60 million building, it should be a showcase for the county,” Taylor said.

The lack of information on the matter is what made Commissioner her

“When we voted on it initially, I would just would have like to have seen more information,” Herndon said. “I had hoped that we would have deferred to the board from the school system beforehand but I got the information I needed and I feel comfortable with changing my vote.”

Commissioner Pauline Campbell could not be reached for comment.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision on Glenn Road in Parkton. The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is seeking to construct a subdivision that will include 15 single-family homes that will be available to Lumbee Tribal members who are in need of affordable housing.

—Approved a request to rezone a 1.68-tract of land on N.C. 130 East in Orrum from an R-A Residential Agricultural District to a C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District to allow for the establishment of a retail business.

—Approved a resolution honoring the Rev. Eula C McNeill.

—Approved a $93,000 contract for Dr. Herman Chavis to provide physician supervision and medical services for the Robeson County Jail Health Services.

— Awarded a contract to J&R Environment to clean up swamps and canals using funds from the Stream Flow Rehabilitation Assistance Program, awarded to the county by the NC Division of Soil and Water Conservation.

